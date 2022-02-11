Khetia: Notification issued for by-polls to councillor post in Khetia council

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Following the announcement of elections scheduled by the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission, notification issued on Friday the by-election to the councillor post at Ward No 11 in Khetia municipal council. By-poll has been necessitated due to the death of Zubair Mansoori, a BJP councillor in July 2020.

Electoral officer additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Ningwal and assistant electoral officer Sunil Sisodia, said the nomination papers will be received by February 18, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on February 19 and the withdrawal will be done by February 21. With the withdrawal of nominations, the allotment of election symbols will be done on March 6, after voting on March 9, counting of votes will be done. Voting will be held by electronic voting machine (EVM) on municipal council premises in Khetia.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:35 PM IST