Khetia: Minor girl rescued from Guj village, kidnapper held

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by a special police team of Bhopal on Friday for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from her native village in Khetia. As per Khetia police, the minor girl was abducted by a man on November 2, 2021.

A special police team was constituted at police headquarters, Bhopal to trace the abducted girl. During the investigation, the team got a tip-off that a minor girl was held captive by her kidnapper in Gujarat. After strenuous efforts, the team recovered the abducted minor girl from Sonasara village in Junagarh, Gujarat.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and an investigation was set into motion.

After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to the legal guardians. Further investigation is in progress.

Superintendent of police Deepak Shukla, police station-in-charge Santosh Savale along with other officials played a prominent role in this regard,

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:06 PM IST