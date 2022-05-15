Khetia: Lok Adalat is a win-win situation for both parties

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A National Lok Adalat was held in the court complex Khetiya. Inaugurating the Lok Adalat by offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati, Judge of the Khetia Court, Ajay Uike said that justice can be achieved in a simple and easy way through Lok Adalat and the bitterness between the two parties ends. As both sides win, they can stay together for the rest of their life. He added Lok Adalat is a powerful medium that everyone should take advantage of.

The Lok Adalat was organised under the direction of NLS New Delhi, MP High Court, and MP Legal Services Authority, and with the guidance of District and Session Judge Anand Kumar Tiwari and Secretary of Legal Services Authority Amit Singh Sisodia,

On this occasion,tehsildar Rakesh Sastia, additional tehsildar Hukumsing Ningwal, Sunil Sisodia, CMO Pansemal Shivji Arya, Khetia CMO Yashwant Shukla, president of the Advocates Association Vikas Rao Shitole, member of the Division Bench Advocate Kapil Shah, Para Legal Volunteers etc were also present.

Cases resolved in Lok Adalat:

Four civil cases out of 13 were resolved which benefited 14 people, settlement amount Rs 98,8611

Out of 44 criminal cases, 7 were resolved, benefitting 14 people

4 out of 25 check bounce cases were resolved, benefitting 8 people. Settlement amount was Rs. 67,178

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:06 PM IST