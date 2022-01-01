Khetia: Khetia police station cops feted for recovering stolen cotton crop

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Shukla and farmers at Khetia Krishi Upaj Mandi feted the police personnel of Khetia police station who recovered the stolen cotton harvest of a farmer and arrested the key accused.

SP Shukla declared reward of Rs 10,000 for police team. A farmer Dilip Dilwar, a resident of Malgaon, Maharashtra in his complaint on December 28 stated that a tractor which he had left in the queue for auction at the Krishi Upaj Mandi in Khetia village had gone missing at around 2 am. Cotton worth Rs 3 lakh was laden on the tractor.

Next day, police team received information about the sale of cotton to a ginning factory at Kolda village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. Police recovered the cotton and continued the search and finally arrested key accused Dadabhai Patil, 28, a resident of Karali village in Nandurbar district.

Accused told police that he stole the cotton loaded trolley late on December 28. He dumped the tractor in Kolda village and rented another tractor.

CCTV footage of the factory caught the face of the accused and Khetia police caught him late in the evening.

A stolen motorcycle was also recovered from the accused.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 10:10 PM IST