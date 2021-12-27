Khetia: Inebriated driver crushes man to death

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent tragic incident, a drunken driver crushed a person to death by his Bolero on Sunday.

A speedy vehicle of VRS Company hit a few people in front of petrol pump at Khetia-Pati road under construction while Raju was crushed to death on the spot. Passers-by intercepted the drunken driver to a distance and handed him over to the police late at night.

Several complaints against the rash driving of VRS Company drivers had come to the fore in the recent past. A few days ago, an irresponsible driver at high speed trampled motorbike of a guest teacher.

Station in-charge Santosh Sanwale said that VRS Companyís inebriated driver Sourabh Yadav of Uttar Pradesh had crushed Raju Aishikar to death with his vehicle bearing registration MP11CC5508. A case has been registered against him under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The proposal for construction of a by-pass is under consideration. It will possibly ease the traffic at Khetia-Sendhwa-Indore road and Khetia-Pati road.

