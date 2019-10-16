Khetia: Bhoomi pujan of Ashok Road performed

Khetia: The bhoomi pujan of extensively planned Ashok Road was done on Sunday by city council president Chandan Bai Bagul and ward councillor Pradeep Nikum.

Addressing the media here, chief municipal officer Ishwar Mahale informed that, “This road is going to be the most important road of the town. It will connect the town to highways with concrete roads. The cost of this road is approximately Rs 70 lakh, and it should be completed in the next four months.”

He also informed that city council endeavors to upgrade all the roads of the town and will do so in a stage wise manner. This would also help the town rank higher in the next Swachhta Sarvekshan survey, he added.