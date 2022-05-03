Khetia: Abducted teen girl rescued from Dhulia, accused held

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Prompt action by police in Khetia village helped in rescue of an abducted teenager. The girl was rescued from Dhulia bus stop in Maharashtra. Police have arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand. The recued girl was handed over to the family, said Khetia police station in charge Santosh Sawale. The accused was identified as Arun Panwar, a resident of Malgaon under Masawad police station limit in Maharashtra. Police have booked him under Section 363, 366(a) (kidnapping), 376, 376(2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 5L/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

On April 27, a man lodged a missing complaint of his daughter with Khetia police. The complainant said that the girl had gone to attend a wedding ceremony at his neighbour Ramesh Bhaiís place. When she did not return home till 1.30 am, the†family members went looking for her. Failing to get any clue of her, the girlís father approached police and lodged a missing complaint.

Police team launched a search for the girl and even looked for her in districtís areas bordering Maharashtra. During the search, police got a tip-off about the girl and abductor's whereabouts. Based on inputs, police rushed to Dhulia bus stop in Maharashtra and nabbed Arun with the girl from there.

