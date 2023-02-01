Khelo India 2022: Pritha upsets Suhana in a thriller

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Top seed and title-favourite in Youth Girls, Suhana Saini of Haryana, was forced to revisit the drawing board following shock 3-2 defeat to Pritha Vartikar of Maharashtra on the second day of the Khelo India Youth Games at Abhay Prashal on Tuesday.

Taking the top perch was Pritha, who showcased the occasion to prove a point, giving a tweak to the original script. The Haryana girl had no business losing her last Group A match after taking a comfortable 2-0 lead. However, Pritha had other plans up her sleeve and went into an all-out attacking mode that paid rich dividends. The biggest disappointment for Suhana was the loss in the decider that Pritha controlled all the way allowing just a solitary point to her rival. The loss has pushed her to the second spot in the group, but Suhana, when she visits the table the day after--the doubles events begin on Wednesday—for the second stage, she will be wiser not to be complacent.

Pritha pushed a confident Suhana on the back foot by cleverly attacking and varying the pace upsetting the latter's rhythm. Suhana never came to terms with her opponent's change of strategy. The same trend continued in the fourth game, stopping Suhana in her tracks in the decider.

As for the Youth Boys, Divyansh Srivastava from UP, Ankur Bhattacharjee from West Bengal and Jash Modi from Maharashtra took their place at the top of their A, B and C groups, but the second-placed Aadarsh Om Chhetri from Delhi pushed leader Sarth Mishra from UP to the second spot in Group D, but he defeated Arunachal's Tarh Maph 3-0 to take the second slot available from Group D. The match, for his calibre, was a mere formality, and the UP boy did a clinical job for another shot in the knockout stage.

Praneet Bhaskar from Bengal, Khelendrajit from Manipur, and Soumyadeep Sarkar from Bengal earned the second-place finish in their respective groups. However, K.J. Aakash would be upset about not making the grade in Group B.

Results:

Boys Singles:

Group A: Divyansh Srivastava (UP) bt Praneet Bhaskar (Ben) 10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 13-11; Praneet Bhaskar (Ben) bt P. Yeshwant (Kar) 11-13, 11-8, 11-7, 12-10.

Group B: Khelendrajit Yengkhom (Man) w/o Ansh Goyal (MP) 3-0; Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ben) bt K.J. Aakash (Kar) 11-9, 5-11, 11-4, 11-9; Khelendrajit Yengkhom (Man) bt K.J. Aakash (Kar) 15-13, 11-5, 11-8; Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ben) bt Ansh Goyal (MP) 11-9, 11-3, 11-4.

Group C: Dhairya Tandel (D&D) w/o Preyesh Raj Suresh (TN) 3-0; Jash Modi (Mah) bt Soumyadeep Sarkar (Ben) 7-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8; Soumyadeep Sarkar (Ben) w/o Preyesh Raj Suresh (TN) 3-0; Jash Modi (Mah) bt Dhairya Tandel (D&D) 11-4, 11-3, 11-8.

Group D: Neil Mulye (Mah) bt Tarh Maph (Aru) 11-2, 11-5, 11-1; Aadarsh Om Chhetri (Del) bt Sarth Mishra (UP) 10-12, 11-6, 11-7, 11-4; Sarth Mishra (UP) bt Tarh Maph (Aru) 11-1, 11-1, 11-7.

Girls Singles:

Group A: Suhana Saini (Har) bt Shriya Anand (TN) 11-7, 11-9, 11-9; Pritha Vartikar (Mah) bt Oishiki Joardar (Ben) 11-5, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-4; Pritha Vartikar (Mah) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 5-11, 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-1; Oishiki Joardar (Ben) bt Shriya Anand (TN) 6-11, 11-4, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7.

Group B: Yashaswini Ghorpade (Kar) bt Jennifer Varghese (Mah) 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-7; Prithoki Chakraborti (Har) bt Bhagyashree Dave (MP) 11-5, 11-5, 11-8; Yashaswini Gorphade (mar) bt Bhagyashree Dave (MP) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3; Prithoki Chakraborti (Har) bt Jennifer Varghese (mah) 11-8, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7.

Group C: Nehal Venkatasamy (TN) bt Anushka Chauhan (D&D) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3; Risha Mirchandani (Mah) bt Anaryaga Manjunath (Kar) 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9; Risha Mirchandani (Mah) bt Anushka Chauhan (D&D) 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Nehal Venkatasamy (TN) bt Anargaya Manjunath (Kar) 12-10, 11-9, 11-9.

Group D: Trupti Purohit (Kaar) bt Abime Mihu (Aru) 11-5, 11-2, 11-4; Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) bt Lakshita Narang (Del0 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 11-6; Taneesha Kotecha (mah) bt Abime Mihu (Aru) 11-3, 11-3, 11-3; Lakshita Narang (Del) bt Trupti Purohit (Kar) 11-9, 9-11, 11-3, 11-8; Aadarsh Om Chhetri (Del) bt Neil Mulye (Mah) 11-3, 11-9, 12-10.

Madhya Pradesh lose matches in both category

Hosts Madhya Pradesh lost matches in both categories at Basketball Club on Tuesday. In girls, group A , Punjab defeated Madhya Pradesh 81-56 and in boys, Rajasthan beat MP 83-64. In other matches, in women section, Kerala beat Karanataka 69-66, Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan 90-62 and Chandigarh beat Maharashtra 93-79. In men’s category, Tamil Nadu beat Kerala 98-50 and Uttar Pradesh beat Chandigarh 98-96 in a hard fought match. Punjab beat Karnataka 72-68.

Today's Matches

Chandigarh vs Kerala, Rajasthan vs Karnataka, Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh and Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh matches will be held in Basketball Complex on February 1. In the women's section, matches will be played between Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Punjab and Kerala. The semi-finals of this basketball competition will be played on February 3 and the final on February 4.

Football matches to start from today

Football (boys) competition will start from February 1 in Emerald Heights School, which will continue till February 10. On the first day, on February 1, the match between Kerala and Punjab will start at 10 am. Match between Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh will start at 2:30 pm.

Kabaddi matches from February 5

The table tennis competitions at Abhay Prashal will continue till February 3. Similarly, from February 5, Kabaddi matches will start in Abhay Prashal, which will continue till February 9. Similarly, there will be lawn tennis competitions from February 6 to February 10 at Indore Tennis Club and weightlifting competitions from February 6 to February 9 at the Basketball Complex.

Free entry for audience

All the matches of the Khelo India Youth Games being organized in Indore are free for general audience. Any spectator and sports lover can visit the venue and watch the games. There is no system of admit card. Arrangements have been made in the galleries for the audience to sit.

Gurman and Siddhant in finals of two categories

In Khelo India Youth Indore District Mini and Sub-Junior Open Badminton Competition being played at Badminton Hall of Nehru Stadium, Gurman Singh Gandhi and Vaibhav Patidar, Gurman Singh, Avneesh Nekye ,Man Barjatya Tirth Goyal, Ujjwal Khamrola Veer Khare, Aura Kabra, Mandvi Gandhi, Chaitali Parmar and Renee Agarwal, Kanika Jat, Vibhi Mittal Neel Jain, Jai Soni, Atharva and Kanishk Yadav reached the finals of their respective categories.

Indore Sports win by 4 wickets

In the match played between MYCC and Indore Sports under the MPCA A grade one day/two day cricket tournament, MYCC batting first scored 179 runs losing all wickets in 44 overs. Rishabh Chimania contributed 34, Devansh Vishwakarma contributed 26 and Chanchal Rathor contributed 25 runs. Rishik Arora took 3 and Ayush Verma took 4 wickets. In reply, Indore Sports team scored 182 runs for 6 wickets in 48 overs and won the match by 4 wickets. Abhiraj Khare contributed 44 and Anil Maurya contributed 31 runs. Devansh Vishwakarma took 2 and Amarnath Yadav and Akash Rajwat took 1-1 wickets.

Indore overall champion in Ju-Jitsu competition

Under the auspices of Madhya Pradesh Ju-Jitsu Association, three-day 8th State Level Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior competition was held at ITI College Hatpipliya Dewas recently. Players from Ju-Jitsu Association of Indore District won 45 Gold, 15 Silver and 10 Bronze medals. Indore district was declared overall champion. This information was given by president of Ju-Jitsu Association of Indore District Ashok Sen and Secretary Monalisa Yadav.

Successful players are as follows: Laxmi Chauhan, Diljit Kaur, Yashika Sen, Saumya Chugh, Hansa Verma, Roshni Arora, Lavanya Yadav, Dyumana Sharma, Dwija Sharma, Arya Choudhary, Swati Tanwar, Mahi Upadhyay, Nishtha Soni, Sakshi Jagaria, Khushi Patel, Gaurav Sen, Viraj Chugh, Makhan Chauhan, Daksh Roy, Ananya Gaur, Rishabh Jain, Samarth Raghuvanshi, Anvesh Mehra, Roshan Solanki, Sanskar Kumawat, Kunal Sen, Nirmal Kewat, Harsh Chauhan, Jayash Sonwane, Piyush Singh Raghuvanshi , Arun Chandravanshi, Shubh Pal, Veer Singh, Sarthak Baria, Praveen Bankawale, Shubham Trinkle, Ashwin Khede, Kundan Solanki and Karan Matrija .Indra Dev Sharma and Vikas Sharma congratulated the winning players for their achievements.

All India Muaythai Championship from Feb 2

Under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Muaythai Association, All India Muaythai Cup will be organized from February 2 at Indore Public School in collaboration with World Muaythai Council India. 500 players and officials from 20 states will participate in the competition. Ashutosh Dadhich, President of Madhya Pradesh Muathai Association, has announced a committee for the successful organisation of event. Patron Achal Choudhary, Chairman Jaidev Sharma, Organizing Committee President Sudha Pandey, Coordinator Rahul Vyas, Secretary Gaurav Sanotia, Chairman of the venue arrangement committee Ashwin Agarwal and Secretaries Narendra Chauhan and Rajesh Malviya have been included in the committee.