Khelo India 2022: Mansi, Pradyuman bring laurels to state

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh players have won gold medals in the ongoing Khelo India-2022 Canoe and Kayak Slalom event in Sahastradhara of Narmada River, Maheshwar.

Mansi Botham of Bhopal won gold in the women's C-1 event by ripping the natural water streams of the Narmada River. Pradyuman Singh Rathore, a male competitor, also won gold in the Kayak Slalom.

In the medal ceremony, state sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia presented gold medal to winner Mansi Botham of Madhya Pradesh, silver to Preeti Pal of Haryana and bronze to Dhriti Maria of Karnataka.

Pradyuman Singh Rathore of Indore won gold in the men's kayak slalom competition on the first day. Pyeongseg Kurbah of Meghalaya took silver and Anak Chauhan of Gujarat took bronze.

Former minister and MLA Dr Vijayalakshmi Sadho presented medals to the male winners. During this, Richard Holkar of the Holkar dynasty also presented Khelo India-2022 symbolic mascot.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Dharamveer Singh, SDM Agrim Kumar, Prashant Kushwaha, president of the National Federation of Canoeing and Kayaking, sports officer Pavi Dubey, competition manager Bilkis Mir and other officers were present.

Int’l-level players will be invited

Addressing the media, sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that efforts were made by the MP government from the year 2006-07. Due to these, today Khelo India has become possible here.

While observing the canoe track, Scindia instructed the president of the National Federation to organise a competition by inviting international-level players on this track. Along with this, instructions have been given to the collector regarding the construction of a road to reach here.

