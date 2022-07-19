Khargone: Woman planned husband's murder, arrested

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Police have claimed to have nabbed four accused in the murder case of a 41-year-old man, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances here in Awarkach village of Khargone district and solved the case.

As per reports, police on July 15, 2022 found a body of an unknown person with severe injuries around the head and face near Julwaniya Marg Hanuman Mandir.

Upon investigation, the deceased was identified as Satish Jaiswal, (41). A special team was constituted to solve the case. During the course of the investigation, the police discovered that his wife named Babita has planned the murder of her husband with the help of her kin over some old issue. Thereafter, the police rounded up the main suspect identified as Adarsh Jaiswal as well as other accused involved in the murder. The culprits have accepted to have committing the crime.

Those who have been arrested have been identified as Babita Jaiswal (38), a resident of Awarkach village, Adarsh Jaiswal, (21), Jitendra Jaiswal,(23), Jaiprakash Solanki (20), all residents of Pipaljhopa village under Bhagawanpura police station area. The police team that cracked the case was led by additional superintendent of police Manish Khatri and included sub-divisional officer (Police) Barwah Rakesh Mohan Shukla and SHO Mengaon, Dinesh Kushwaha.