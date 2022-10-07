e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhargone: Weed plants worth Rs 50k seized, 1 held

Khargone: Weed plants worth Rs 50k seized, 1 held

On similar lines, the police have unearthed an illegal ganja cultivation under Kotwali police station limits. The police on October 2, received a tip off regarding a man cultivating weed plants behind his house located behind Lakshmi Township.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In its battle against drug menace, a special drive was launched by SP Dharmaveer Singh against drug trafficking in order to crack down on those involved in this illicit trade. Police officials, sub-divisional officers of all sections of the district have been instructed to take effective action against cultivation and manufacture of narcotics substances. 

On similar lines, the police have unearthed an illegal ganja cultivation under Kotwali police station limits.  The police on October 2, received a tip off regarding a man cultivating weed plants behind his house located behind Lakshmi Township.

Acting on the tip-off, the cops unearthed a plot of land behind the canal culvert, located in Mhow Mandali village where a huge amount of weed was being cultivated. A raid was carried out on the farm following a tip-off from some locals and the cops seized 7.4 kilogram of ganja worth Rs 50k from the spot and nabbed a person. 

The arrested person has been identified as Bilar Singh Sisodia (50), a resident of Mandali village of Khargone district, who allegedly planted the weed plants behind his house. He was produced in court. SHO BL Mandloi, constables including Suresh Chauhan, PR Manmohan, Shyam Panwar and other police personnel played an important role in the case. Despite tough controlling measures by security agencies, illegal weed cultivation continues unabated in some areas. However, the police along with the district administration are trying their best to control it.

Read Also
Water distribution scheme for Barwani, Khargone approved
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sanawad: Bike thief held with stolen vehicle; Police recover 7 more bikes

Sanawad: Bike thief held with stolen vehicle; Police recover 7 more bikes

MP: Birsa Munda statue to be installed in Ratlam

MP: Birsa Munda statue to be installed in Ratlam

Rajnish Kumar to be new DRM of Ratlam division

Rajnish Kumar to be new DRM of Ratlam division

National Company Law Tribunal declares Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation bankrupt

National Company Law Tribunal declares Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation bankrupt

Khargone: Weed plants worth Rs 50k seized, 1 held

Khargone: Weed plants worth Rs 50k seized, 1 held