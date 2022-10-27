Khargone Tanker Blast: 2 dead, over 12 critically injured under treatment at MY Hospital

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A woman succumbed to her injuries at Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, in the fuel tanker blast incident near Anjangaon village in Khargone under Bistan police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Meera, the wife of Bablu. With this, the number death toll in the tanker blast has raised to two.

At present 16 persons are undergoing treatment here in Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. The doctors here claimed that the fatality can raise further as the condition of 12 injured is said to be critical, with four of them suffering more than 80 burn injuries.

Earlier, one woman died on the spot and at least 23 others suffered injuries after a fuel tanker of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) turned turtle on Wednesday morning and caught fire.

Meanwhile, the district administration has forwarded a proposal to the state government to provide financial assistance to the victims of the incident.

Collector Kumar Purushottam informed that financial assistance will be provided to the legal heirs of the deceased under the Sambal scheme.

At the same time, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided to the deceased from the Red Cross Society. Whereas all the expenses of the treatment of the injured will be borne by the state government. Apart from this, a proposal has been sent to provide Chief Minister's voluntary grant to the injured. Collector Kumar said that apart from this, all possible cooperation in government schemes will be given to the affected.