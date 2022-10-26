Khargone tanker blast: 17 injured including four teenagers and a child admitted to MY Hospital

Minister Tulsi Silawat, IGP (Indore Zone) Rakesh Gupta, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur and other officials at MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Of the 23 people who suffered injuries in the tragic incident in which a fuel tanker of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) caught fire near Anjangaon, in Khargone district, 17 were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday. These 17 people also include four teenagers and a kid who were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

According to superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, most of the patients sustained severe burns and have been admitted to the burn unit of the hospital. “One of the patients has 100 per cent burns, while four have over 80 per cent burns. About 12-13 of them are in a critical state, while others, too, have been kept under observation. Our team of doctors is continuously monitoring the situation,” Dr Thakur said. He added that the injuries to the patients were severe as, in case of a blast in a fuel tank, a compression effect may take place which can also damage the internal organs as the heat goes inside the body through the nostrils and mouth.

Meanwhile, minister Tulsi Silawat, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, mayor Puhsyamitra Bhargav and other leaders reached MY Hospital to meet the patients and directed the officials to ensure safety, food and shelter for the patients’ relatives, as well. Earlier, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma and IG (Indore Zone) Rakesh Gupta also stayed in the hospital for hours to ensure treatment of the patients.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also taken cognisance of the incident and spoken to the officials over phone to inquire about the incident and directed them to ensure every possible help for the injured.

Patients admitted to MY Hospital

Name Age (in yrs) Burn per cent

Meera 27 100

Anil 25 63

Nathu 40 90

Malu Bai 40 99

Heealal 25 63

Kanya 35 80

Rahul 16 80

Ramesh 30 46

Munim 20 67

Badal 19 45

Shivani 12 41

Kamla 40 36

Sapna 18 64

Laxmi 13 43

Surma 30 50

Ram Singh 25 41

Kamla 30 35