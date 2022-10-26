e-Paper Get App
Khargone tanker blast: 17 injured including four teenagers and a child admitted to MY Hospital

One patient suffered 100 percent burns and four have over 80 percent burns

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
Minister Tulsi Silawat, IGP (Indore Zone) Rakesh Gupta, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur and other officials at MY Hospital |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Of the 23 people who suffered injuries in the tragic incident in which a fuel tanker of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) caught fire near Anjangaon, in Khargone district, 17 were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday. These 17 people also include four teenagers and a kid who were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

According to superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, most of the patients sustained severe burns and have been admitted to the burn unit of the hospital. “One of the patients has 100 per cent burns, while four have over 80 per cent burns. About 12-13 of them are in a critical state, while others, too, have been kept under observation. Our team of doctors is continuously monitoring the situation,” Dr Thakur said. He added that the injuries to the patients were severe as, in case of a blast in a fuel tank, a compression effect may take place which can also damage the internal organs as the heat goes inside the body through the nostrils and mouth.

Meanwhile, minister Tulsi Silawat, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, mayor Puhsyamitra Bhargav and other leaders reached MY Hospital to meet the patients and directed the officials to ensure safety, food and shelter for the patients’ relatives, as well. Earlier, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma and IG (Indore Zone) Rakesh Gupta also stayed in the hospital for hours to ensure treatment of the patients.    

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also taken cognisance of the incident and spoken to the officials over phone to inquire about the incident and directed them to ensure every possible help for the injured.

Patients admitted to MY Hospital

Name         Age (in yrs)             Burn per cent

Meera               27                                100

Anil                  25                                63

Nathu               40                                90

Malu Bai          40                                99

Heealal             25                                63

Kanya              35                                80

Rahul               16                                80

Ramesh            30                                46

Munim             20                                67

Badal               19                                45

Shivani             12                                41

Kamla              40                                36

Sapna               18                                64

Laxmi              13                                43

Surma              30                                50

Ram Singh        25                                41

Kamla              30                                35

