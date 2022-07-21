Khargone: Surge in COVID-19 cases; instructions issued to speed up vaccination

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The number of COVID-19 cases has again witnessed a sudden spike not just in Khandwa and Indore but in Khargone too.

District Epidemic Officer RR Kosale said that Khandwa reported seven and Khargone reported three active cases on Wednesday, while Indore reported as many as 166 active cases on Wednesday.

In the wake of the sudden spike of Covid cases, district collector Kumar Purushottam has issued necessary instructions to the Health and Education Department on Thursday. In wake of poor response to booster doses in the district, district immunisation officer Sanjay Bhatt along with CMHO DS Chauhan have been directed to monitor Covid-19 situation in the district and speed up vaccination of the eligible population on priority, including booster doses for those eligible among farmers and other residents.

Collector has directed all the heads of departments to jab government servants on a priority basis. It is high time to ensure that appropriate Covid19 behaviour is adhered to, because though the symptoms may be mild, but could prove to be fatal for co-morbid and senior citizens.

As per the health bulletin, a 28-year-old woman, resident of Braj Vihar Colony, tested positive. A 28-year-old woman from Mangrul was found to be infected with the disease While a 25-year-old youth from Retwa too tested positive. Residents are urged to get due jabs as soon as possible, adhere to Covid protocol including wearing masks, use sanitisers and follow social distancing.