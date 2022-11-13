e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhargone: Seven arms peddlers arrested, 4 country-made revolvers seized

Khargone: Seven arms peddlers arrested, 4 country-made revolvers seized

One of the arrested was involved in Khargone arson and rioting

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police team on Sunday arrested seven arms peddlers, including one minor with four country-made revolvers. The total value of the seized material stands around Rs 18,500, informed additional superintendent of police (rural) Jitendra Singh Panwar.

Those who were arrested were identified as Afzal, son of Ashraf, 31, a resident of Aman Nagar, Khargone, Imran alias Afzal, 26, son of Mubarik, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Khargone, Ali, 23, son of Ayub Khan, a resident Gulshan Nagar, Khargone, Yasin alias Monty, 20, son of Ramzan Khan, a resident of Aman Nagar, Khargone, Zubair, son of Shakeel Mansuri, a resident of Hospital Chowk, Ajad Mujahid alias Kullu, son of Babu Khan, a resident of Sanjay Nagar Khargone and one minor.

Earlier, on November 3, police had got a tip-off from an informer that Afzal, son of Ashraf, a resident of Aman Nagar, Khargone involved in arson and rioting that took place on April 10 this year has been sighted. The police raided the place and arrested him. During police interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. He was produced before the court.

During police remand, the accused informed police about other accomplices and firearms and based on that police arrested others from different places.

Read Also
Indore: Indian Coffee House opened at Holkar Science College
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dewas: Women and Child Development Department's schemes reviewed

Dewas: Women and Child Development Department's schemes reviewed

Dewas: Nodal teachers trained for measles and rubella eradication camp

Dewas: Nodal teachers trained for measles and rubella eradication camp

Sardarpur: Govt schools without boundary walls endanger lives of students

Sardarpur: Govt schools without boundary walls endanger lives of students

Meghnagar: 3 dead, one injured as truck hits motorcycles

Meghnagar: 3 dead, one injured as truck hits motorcycles

Khargone: Seven arms peddlers arrested, 4 country-made revolvers seized

Khargone: Seven arms peddlers arrested, 4 country-made revolvers seized