Khargone: Seven arms peddlers arrested, 4 country-made revolvers seized

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police team on Sunday arrested seven arms peddlers, including one minor with four country-made revolvers. The total value of the seized material stands around Rs 18,500, informed additional superintendent of police (rural) Jitendra Singh Panwar.

Those who were arrested were identified as Afzal, son of Ashraf, 31, a resident of Aman Nagar, Khargone, Imran alias Afzal, 26, son of Mubarik, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Khargone, Ali, 23, son of Ayub Khan, a resident Gulshan Nagar, Khargone, Yasin alias Monty, 20, son of Ramzan Khan, a resident of Aman Nagar, Khargone, Zubair, son of Shakeel Mansuri, a resident of Hospital Chowk, Ajad Mujahid alias Kullu, son of Babu Khan, a resident of Sanjay Nagar Khargone and one minor.

Earlier, on November 3, police had got a tip-off from an informer that Afzal, son of Ashraf, a resident of Aman Nagar, Khargone involved in arson and rioting that took place on April 10 this year has been sighted. The police raided the place and arrested him. During police interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. He was produced before the court.

During police remand, the accused informed police about other accomplices and firearms and based on that police arrested others from different places.

Read Also Indore: Indian Coffee House opened at Holkar Science College