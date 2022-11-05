Khargone: Security guard surrenders before police along with stolen money

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The security guard of District Co-operative Bank has surrendered before Gogawan Police along with stolen money on Saturday in connection with Rs 21,26,999 bank theft case reported from Ghugharia Khedi village in Khargone district. The guard is being interrogated by the police to unearth the reason behind his act.

As per case details, a theft of Rs 21-lakh took place at District Co-operative Bank located at Ghugharia Khedi village in Khargone district on October 31. SP Dharamvir Singh rushed to Ghugriyakhedi village. The District Co-operative Bank Management has suspended manager Trilokchan Singh Bhatiya along with the passing officer.

SP Singh told that the main suspect identified as Antim Patidar works as a security guard at the Bank and went missing from duty since the incident was reported raising the police's suspicion.

The suspect went absconding and raids were conducted at various places to nab him. The footage of CCTVsinstalled there was scrutinised, which showed the suspect making multiple rounds in and out of the bank and stealing the amount and fleeing towards Khargone.

The suspect was trying to flee towards Agra (UP) via Morena district. Police conducted reccees at various places in Agra to nab him. Questioning his family members boar fruit as the3 accused along with his kin appeared before Gogawan Police on Saturday to surrender with the theft money and bank keys.

Read Also Indore: 939 bags of grains stored illegally in godown seized