Khargone police arrest nine gamblers in 3 separate cases

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police raided three places and arrested nine gamblers involved in the gambling activities on Tuesday. Police recovered Rs 23,800 from them.

Kasrawad police station in-charge Varun Tiwari got information of gambling activities going on at three different places. Taking immediate action on the information, three police teams raided the respective places mentioned by the informer.

Police raided Mahendra Patidar’s farm at Saita Road and arrested five persons writing betting slips, two persons near VIP Saloon and Lotus Saloon on Indore Road and two persons were taken into custody while writing a gambling slips in front of Mandleswar Road, Kasrawad. A total of Rs 23,800 was confiscated from nine arrested persons in three separate cases.

ALSO READ Indore: Khargone man arrested for duping people of Rs 8 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:51 AM IST