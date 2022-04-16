Khargone peaceful on Hanuman Jayanti, curfew relaxed for 4 hrs

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On Hanuman Jayanti, temples of Lord Hanuman remained closed in riot-hit Khargone town where curfew was relaxed for four hours at two intervals on Saturday too. This was the third straight day when the curfew, which was clamped on Ram Navami following violence on April 10, was relaxed in the entire Khargone town for two hours twice - from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm, officials said.

Ram Navami celebrations were marred due to incidents of arson and stone-pelting on Sunday. Police have arrested 148 people so far in connection with the violence.

As the curfew was relaxed, people in Khargone city made brisk purchases. The administration has allowed only shops of milk, vegetables, medicine and grocery to remain open during the curfew relaxation period.

Dinesh Patel, who is in his 40s, said that though the Lord Hanuman's temple located at the post office square and other places in Khargone city remained closed he had a darshan of the deity from an open space between the closed gate.

"I prayed to Lord Hanuman for lasting peace and harmony in Khargone," he said. The situation is under complete control and peaceful, collector Anugraha P and superintendent of police Rohit Kashwani said.

Devotees throng temples outside town limits

Devotees thronged Hanuman temples in places under Khargone district other than the violence-hit Khargone town to offer prayers on this auspicious day. But the police are also on high alert for the Hanuman Jayanti processions and will monitor them with drones in order to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu God Lord Hanuman. Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting had left many people, including police personnel injured.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:27 PM IST