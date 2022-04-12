Khargone: One arrested for objectionable Insta post

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police have booked and arrested one person for posting an objectionable post on social media.

According to the information, the police took suo motu action under Section 144 after an objectionable post was posted by an Instagram user named Sahil Khan.

Apart from this, on Tuesday, Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, IG Rakesh Gupta and district collector Anugrah P took action on the manufacturing unit of a bakery in the town which was demolished in their presence.

Tehsildar Yogendra Maurya said that the bakery factory owned by one Amjad Kalu, was located behind Bistan Road Rajshree Ginning Mill. Giving information regarding the manufacturing unit of the bakery, Municipality CMO Priyanka Patel said that the construction rules were not followed by the bakery owner.

Minimum Open Space (MOS) was to be maintained by them. The operator had to leave 12 meters in front of the factory and 4.50 and 4.50 meters on both sides of the factory. But this was not done. Additional collector SS Mujalda, ASP Dr Neeraj Chaurasia, SDM Milind Dhoke and SAF, RAF and the police were present when the demolition took place

Appeal for cooperation

The Khargone police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the police administration in maintaining peace and order in the city. It has asked people not to upload and broadcast any inflammatory posts, photos and videos etc. on social media. Any person doing such acts will face penal action, the police warned.

Executive magistrates appointed to maintain law and order

To ensure peace and law and order and other arrangements at the local level, additional collector SS Mujalda has appointed executive magistrates till further orders by amending the duties of officials. According to the order, executive magistrate KK Malviya would be on duty in the town from 06 am to 06 pm and executive magistrate ON Badkul from 06 pm to 06 am to monitor the affected areas.

Segaon in-charge tehsildar Vandana Chauhan will be present from 06 am to 06 pm and tehsildar in-charge Ramkrishna Ahirwar will be present at the Police Control Room Khargone from 06 pm to 06 am.

Similarly, Kasrawad tehsildar Rameshchandra Sisodia has been posted from 06 am to 06 pm and Khargone tehsildar Yogendra Singh Maurya from 06 pm to 06 am in Sanjay Nagar area.

On the other hand, tehsildar in-charge Manish Jain will be present in Mautipura area from 06 am to 06 pm and naib tehsildar Khargone Praveen Singh Changar from 06 pm to 06 am.

In-charge tehsildar of Jhirnya Vijendra Singh has been appointed from 06 am to 06 pm in the Tawdi locality. According to the order, Mukesh Machar naib tehsildar of Bhikangaon will keep an eye on the entire affected areas from 06 pm to 06 am.

