Khargone: Notices issued as no Ayushman card issued in a week

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A time-limit meeting was chaired by the district collector Kumar Purushottam at the Collectorate office on Tuesday wherein he reviewed the progress of works of different departments.

While reviewing the pace of Ayushman cards, the collector expressed his disappointment with the fact that not a single Ayushman Card was issued in a week and issued notices to 171 GRS. He also has set a target for Janpad CEO and all BMOs to issue Ayushman cards under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

While reviewing CM helpline complaints which were pending for more than 50 days, he directed that all pending cases be solved satisfactorily at the earliest. Dissatisfied over the mechanism chalked out for redressal of complaints, the collector instructed that training be organised for operators of all departments.

Discontented over ambiguous replies of Sanawad tehsildar on long-pending CM helpline complaints, an order was issued to halt the salary increment of Sanawad tehsildar.

Collector Kumar also sought information about maternal and child mortality rates in the district and instructed officials of medical and women & child development to chalk out an action plan jointly to bring down the mother-child mortality rate within a week in the district.

During the meeting, various district officers including district panchayat CEO Divyank Singh, additional collector JS Baghel and others were also present while janpad members joined through video conferencing.