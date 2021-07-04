Khargone: New chilli mandi opens in Bedia, home to one of country’s largest markets

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): State agriculture minister Kamal Patel inaugurated the newly developed chilli mandi in Bedia village, about 17 kilometres from Sanawad tehsil headquarters, on Saturday.

Mandi has been developed at a cost of Rs 5.45 crore by the state government. Bedia village is one of the largest chilli producing areas in the country. It is known for cultivation of red chillies.

Addressing the inaugural function, Patel said farmers and traders have been demanding chilli mandi since a long time as old mandi was located in middle of Bedia village. “Fulfilling villagers’ demand, we are inaugurating newly developed mandi for farmers and traders today,” he added.

The agriculture minister asked officials to ensure that farmers have an easy access to mandi from their fields. He stressed on building approach roads to farms where large transport vehicles can reach.