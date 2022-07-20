e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Man swept away while crossing flooded river, dies

Updated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:03 AM IST
Representative Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A man was swept away on Monday morning while crossing the flooded Chhoti River located in Rajpuri village of rain-lashed Khargone district.

According to further information, the deceased has been identified as Kanhaiya Bhaskar. While returning home from the grocery shop on Monday morning he attempted to cross the river but ended up falling and getting carried away in the strong current.

The locals searched n for him but he could not be traced. At some distance, people saw him being swept away but were unable to save him due to the strong current. Later, his body was found around 2 km downstream. He was then rushed to Jhiranya Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The post-mortem was done on Tuesday.

