KHARGONE: Local residents angry with Sanawad tehsil officers for delay in transfer of immovable properties, pending cases cause outrage

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): There is outrage among people as they visit tehsil repeatedly for transfer of their immovable properties. There are hundreds of cases pending, which has made people angry.
The residents are required to visit tehsil office for registration and transfer of properties. “Land transfer is an extremely complex and time-wasting process. People do not understand why the government does not make the system simpler for buyers and owners,” a local resident who has been frequently visiting the tehsil office said.
“Is registration office not part of state government? Even after completing all the formalities, why do we have to wait for so long? If there is any objection, problem in transferring the property, it should be resolved at the registration office. Worse, officers at tehsil office have no solution to our problems,” another aggrieved resident said wishing anonymity.
Area MLA Sachin Birla admitted the inconvenience faced by people. He said revenue department has remained inactive despite numerous complaints. ‘’I have raised the matter twice before district collector but in vain. Now these matters will be taken up vigorously in Vidhan Sabha,” he said.