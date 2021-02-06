KHARGONE: Local residents angry with Sanawad tehsil officers for delay in transfer of immovable properties, pending cases cause outrage

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): There is outrage among people as they visit tehsil repeatedly for transfer of their immovable properties. There are hundreds of cases pending, which has made people angry.

The residents are required to visit tehsil office for registration and transfer of properties. “Land transfer is an extremely complex and time-wasting process. People do not understand why the government does not make the system simpler for buyers and owners,” a local resident who has been frequently visiting the tehsil office said.