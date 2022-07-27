e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Indira Sagar Dam water outflow reduced

The flood control cell officer-in-charge of Indira Sagar Power Station has informed the concerned district administration and project managers regarding the changes in height of the dam's 12 spillway gates through a letter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the monsoons and changing water levels in the Narmada River, the Indira Sagar dam administration has decided to reduce the opening height of 12 gates by two meters which was two and a half meters earlier. This will control the water level and speed of the water outflow from the Indira Sagar reservoir.

Regarding this, from Tuesday, 1,380 cumecs water was released from the spillway gates with an opening of 0.50 meters at 11:00 am. Similarly, 1,840 cumecs of water will continuously flow through the power plant. Collectively this will account for 3,220 cumecs of water discharge.

The dam in charge and administration has strictly imposed a ban on the navigation of boats in the Narmada River enjoyed by visiting of devotees and local people at ghats around the river from the point of view of public safety.

Bhopal : Two-day seminar on theme ‘Resurging Indian Economy by 2030: Transcending Management...
