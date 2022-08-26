e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Illegal culvert on irrigation canal demolished

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its crackdown against land mafias, the district administration on Thursday demolished an illegal structure raised on the water resource department’s canal here at Kunda Nagar located on Bistan road in Khargone.

As per SDM Milind Dhoke, coloniser KK Neema had built a 30 feet culvert overnight on the canal in view of appreciating residential plot prices. On Wednesday, concerned officers undertook the inspection and issued a notice to the coloniser as he had not taken any prior permission for the construction of the structure.

On Thursday, SDM Dhoke and his team demolished the structure. Tehsildar Yogendra Maurya, SDO Water Resources Manish More and other officials were present.

article-image

