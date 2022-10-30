Khargone: GRS, mobilisers speed up Ayushman Card roll-out across dist

FP NEWS SERVICE

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): GRS, secretaries, mobilisers have speeded up their efforts to issue Ayushman Bharat cards to all eligible individuals who have not yet been covered across district. Janpad CEOs are thronging village late night in order to implement the scheme in far-off villages of the district.

Other than janpad CEOs, SDM and district magistrate (DM) Kumar Purushottam has been monitoring for the implementation of public health insurance scheme and achieve the vision of universal health coverage. District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma has sought the progress report from each janpad within a period of 2 hours.

A total of 9,010 Ayushman cards have been issued across all janpads till Friday night as part of the government’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat PMJAY.

Panchayats under Maheshwar janpad has achieved more than 90 per cent registration of Ayushman cards as of now which includes Jalkota with 93.16 per cent, Mohad with 92 per cent, Gulawad with 99.47 per cent, Kavadiya with 98 per cent, Batholi with 92.38 per cent among others. The scheme aims to cover poor and vulnerable families, providing a coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for healthcare and hospitalisation.