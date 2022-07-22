Khargone: Groundwater successfully recharged with over 1.5 cr cubic metre purified grey water

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone administration has succeeded in recharging the groundwater with more than 1, 57, 10, 133 cubic metres of purified grey water. It was done under the "Catch The Rain" programme, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and the MGNREGA scheme.

The district panchayat CEO Divyank Singh gave information about all the work done under Jal Shakti Abhiyan to a team that arrived from Delhi during a meeting held here on Friday. The team includes Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs Siddhi Sasi and Assistant Director Tarun Singh.

The team, which has been touring the district for the past two days, explained the detailed technique of WSP (Waste Stabilisation Pond) installed in the district by the government. The team expressed happiness over the fact that in 44 villages of the district, the dirty water is being purified and released into the river and land.

CEO Singh also informed the team about the structures constructed under WSP like the soak pit, leach pit, and community leach pit which are successful in purifying the grey water and pouring it into the ground.

According to the District Panchayat Action Plan, the works completed in the district under the Catch the Rain campaign include the construction of 64 Amrit Sarovars, 88 contours, 773 farm ponds, 91 check dams, 385 ponds, 12 percolation tanks, 542 rainwater harvesters, and many others.

In this way, 4,479 construction works have been completed in the district that helps to achieve the aim of water conservation.