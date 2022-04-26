Khargone: Give a 'tit for tat' reply to stone-pelters

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing local BJP MP Gajendra Patel goading people to give a 'tit for tat' reply to those who pelted stones during Ram Navami celebrations surfaced in the town on Tuesday.

"You have pelted stones on the procession of Lord Ram and their devotees where flowers should have been showered. You should see the pain of our mothers, sisters and brothers. This is the country of mother India, where our lives are based on religion," he was heard saying in the video.

The Lok Sabha member further said, "If you have rained stones, then we are also the followers of Sanatan Dharma. Be prepared for an answer with bricks and stones." He said a "powerful" government exists in the country, which does not compromise on any issue.

"Take a resolution that no tyrant will be able to throw stones at us, prepare for it," said Patel, who was speaking at a programme on Sunday night in Kasrawad town of Khargone district.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:08 PM IST