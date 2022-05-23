Khargone girl’s request to Bollywood stars; ‘Quit Pan Masala advt on brother’s day’

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of Brother’s Day, a first-year girl student from Khargone has requested Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn to quit the pan masala advertisement.

Dhadkan Aashirwad Jain, a first-year arts student of Government Girls College in Khargone sent a money order of Rs 5 each to Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn stating that she wanted to take away the Pan Masala packet from their hands as it was increasing its sale.

Dhadkan said both superstars were her favourite actors. She added that advertisement by pan masala by the two actors would encourage large number of young fans to take up the habit which was injurious to their health.

Dhadkan in her message to both the stars said, “Sir I am the only daughter to my parents and do not have any siblings. I always try to prove that a single daughter is not a burden, but she is equal to ten sons.”

“Sir I am very disappointed by your decision to advertise Pan Masala, I tweeted you many times earlier in regards to quieting the advertisement of Paan Masala but alas didn't get any response”.

“As Brother's Day is on May 24, and I am not having a sibling so by considering you as my elder brother as a sister I am requesting you to please stop advertising the ad of Paan Masala as you are the icon of India and today's youth is following you blindly so it gives a bad impact on the youngster as we all are aware of the harms that a Pan Masala can cause to them and their family,” Dhadkan said.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:23 PM IST