e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Gates of Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dams opened

Along with this, 8,452 cusecs of water was released due to the additional drainage of 1,896 cusecs by the machines of the power house. This submerged Omkareshwar Ghats.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The gates of both Indira Sagar and Omkarevar dams have been opened to control the overflowing water level of Narmada River on Sunday. About 6,556 cusecs of water was released from 15 gates of Omkareshwar dam at 6 am.

Along with this, 8,452 cusecs of water was released due to the additional drainage of 1,896 cusecs by the machines of the power house. This submerged Omkareshwar Ghats.

Similarly, 12 spillways of Indira Sagar Dam were opened up to the height of 2.5 metres at 9 am on Monday which released 7,188 cusecs of water. It is noteworthy that 1,840 cusecs are being released continuously through the machines of the power house. This will remove the water from upstream dams.

Regarding this, Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDCL) flood control officer had alerted the concerned district administration and project managers to maintain safety measures for the people residing in the downstream area.

Read Also
Khargone: G-20 delegates likely to come to Maheshwar if Indore hosts G-20 summit in Jan 2023
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhargone: Gates of Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dams opened

RECENT STORIES

Vasai: Man pushes wife in front of moving train, flees with children

Vasai: Man pushes wife in front of moving train, flees with children

DC Motors promoter Dilip Chhabaria questioned by ED in money laundering case

DC Motors promoter Dilip Chhabaria questioned by ED in money laundering case

5 in possession of Sandboa snakes worth Rs 70 lakh arrested in Kalyan

5 in possession of Sandboa snakes worth Rs 70 lakh arrested in Kalyan

West Bengal: Veteran TMC leaders retort to ‘hate speech’ amidst probe in various scams

West Bengal: Veteran TMC leaders retort to ‘hate speech’ amidst probe in various scams

3rd ODI: Subhman Gill-led India survive scare, register narrow 13-run win over Zimbabwe to sweep...

3rd ODI: Subhman Gill-led India survive scare, register narrow 13-run win over Zimbabwe to sweep...