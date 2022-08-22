Khargone: Gates of Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dams opened

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The gates of both Indira Sagar and Omkarevar dams have been opened to control the overflowing water level of Narmada River on Sunday. About 6,556 cusecs of water was released from 15 gates of Omkareshwar dam at 6 am.

Along with this, 8,452 cusecs of water was released due to the additional drainage of 1,896 cusecs by the machines of the power house. This submerged Omkareshwar Ghats.

Similarly, 12 spillways of Indira Sagar Dam were opened up to the height of 2.5 metres at 9 am on Monday which released 7,188 cusecs of water. It is noteworthy that 1,840 cusecs are being released continuously through the machines of the power house. This will remove the water from upstream dams.

Regarding this, Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDCL) flood control officer had alerted the concerned district administration and project managers to maintain safety measures for the people residing in the downstream area.