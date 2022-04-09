Khargone: Four farmers turn good Samaritans, agree to quench thirst of neighbouring village

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Four farmers from Khedi village have agreed to use their personal water resources to help the people of neighbouring Idaratpura village in Khargone district after many women from the village rushed to the district collector's office with a complaint of non-availability of water in their village.

Followed by this, a team of officers reached Khedi village and approached farmers Dilip Patidar, Neeraj Patidar, Pandhari Patidar and Purushottam Patidar who have got ample resources of water for immediate arrangements of water for the village in distress.

After discussion, all four farmers have given their consent. Now water will be released in the well of the Idaratpura gram panchayat by connecting it to the pipeline of the farmers from Khedi village.

Earlier, women from the village situated about 16-kilometre from Khargone district headquarters had rushed to the district collector's office and narrated their plight before the district collector Anugarh P.

The collector immediately instructed the officials of the Public Health Engineering and the district administration to inspect Idaratpura for an immediate and permanent solution.

On the instructions of the collector, Manju Singh, executive engineer of PHE Department, SDO and deputy engineer of the department, the contractor and Khargone janpad CEO Rajendra Sharma reached the village and took stock of the situation.

Officials informed that at present, the arrangement for drinking water is being done through a well in Idaratpura. In which water is being stored and supplied through two tubewells of the PHE department. Apart from this, water is being given through three tankers in case of a shortage of water.

But as the tubewells are giving insufficient water there is a shortage of water.

Now, it has been agreed to supply water to Idaratpura through the pipeline from the water source available with four farmers of Khedi. Apart from this, the PHE department will do a survey for tubewell mining. If found feasible, tubewell mining will start soon.

