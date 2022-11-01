Khargone: Folk dance, cultural event and felicitation mark Foundation Day 

FP NEWS SERVICE

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Heart of India', Madhya Pradesh celebrated its 67th Foundation Day on Tuesday. The day was celebrated with gaiety and enthusiasm here at the DRP line of district headquarters in Khargone.

As per the scheduled programme, District Panchayat president AnubaiTanwar unfurled the flag which was followed by the National and state anthem. A display of mallakhamba which is a state sport was organised by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

School students presented attractive folk dance and cultural performances at the event. The event concluded with an awards distribution ceremony for the best-performing employees under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. A total of 16 computer operators besides revenue officer Mahesh Verma and PintuBhatiya were felicitated during the event.

On this occasion, district collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Dharamveer Singh, Municipal chief Chhaya Joshi, former MLA Babulal Mahajan, district panchayat vice president Bapu Singh Parihar, former CCB president Ranjit Dandir and other district officials were present. The programme was conducted by Rajkumar Sharma whereas Amit Sharma proposed a vote of thanks at the conclusion of the programme.