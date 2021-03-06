Khargone: Environment lover celebrates birthday by cleaning crematorium along Narmada bank

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Social worker Anil Choudhary celebrated his birthday recently in a unique manner. He cleaned the crematorium located along Narmada river bank in Mortakka. He gave the message of environment protection by cleaning the crematorium along with his friends.

Together, they appealed to people who came for cremation to maintain cleanliness along the Narmada banks. Choudhary said crematorium should be beautified and should be located near villages so that people don’t face inconvenience.

He said beautification of cremation grounds is necessary so that the people who attend the funeral procession can sit in a clean environment and the last rites are also performed in a clean environment.

Social worker Choudhary has been celebrating his family members’ birthdays, wedding anniversaries and festivals with people in orphanages, old age homes and by helping the needy.

Social workers Kamal Patel, Dr Kamlesh Choudhary, Munna Gurjar and others said that the crematorium located at Mortakka needs repair as the tin shed has broken due to floods in rainy season and the banks remain dirty.