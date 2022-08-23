Khargone: Ensure systematic distribution of medicines in a week, says Collector to officials

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Kumar Purushottam chaired a time limit meeting on Tuesday. During this, he directed all the SDMs to ensure the arrangements for the distribution of medicines in a systematic manner within a week under the scheme of government to provide free medicines to government hospitals.

While reviewing Ayushman cards he asked the officials for a 100 per cent implementation of the card in all towns of the district. Regarding this, SDM and CMO should chair a meeting with the councillors of the city. Similarly, a target of making 4,000 cards for the rural residents of Kasrawad, Maheshwar, Jhirnya and Bhikangaon has already been set by the administration.

During the meeting, he congratulated the officers who performed excellently while handling cases on the CM helpline. Along with this, he encouraged them to set a target of 80 per cent resolution in the CM helpline for service delivery departments. These include PHE, food, electricity, agriculture, women and child development along with the urban development department.

In the end, Kumar directed the fisheries officer to inspect all the Amrit lakes in the district in a week to make them a means of employment and encourage the people to take up fish farming as a profession.

