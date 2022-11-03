Khargone: 'Ensure proper arrangements for Panchkroshi Yatris'

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Dharamveer Singh took stock of the preparations of Panchkroshi Yatra, which will be arriving soon in Khargone district in Toksar village. Collector also chaired a meeting with the officials at Gaumukh Ashram in the village, which is selected for the stay of devotees.

During the meeting, he mainly emphasised on the safety of the yatris during their journey on the Narmada. He guided the concerned officials to ensure the arrangement of life jackets and medical equipment on the boats along with cleanliness and drinking water at their resting place.

Instructions were also given to SDM BS Kalesh to build 50 temporary toilets in the Ashram. Notably, the yatra is expected to enter Toksar Panchayat on November 4-5. Former MLA Jagdish Morania, who was present in the meeting, apprised about the arrangements in the Ashram.

The collector said that the boats which are about to be used in Yatra should be made up of wood instead of iron. He guided the sailors that their boat should be certified by RES, SDOP and PWD. Every boat should also have 15 life jackets which have to be compulsorily worn by the passengers. Along with this, two rescue boats, containing 25 swimmers will also accompany them.

