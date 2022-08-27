Khargone: 'Ensure every eligible person is covered under Ayushman scheme'

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Kumar Purushottam on Friday reviewed the progress of rural development schemes and long pending development works of rural development department.

He also discussed ways to speed up the registration process for Ayushman card and instructions were given to all officials involved for mass mobilisation to ensure that every eligible person is covered under the scheme, so that they can enjoy the advantages of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The collector also set a target for registration of minimum 10 cards per day to all GRS across the district.

A total of 10,594 developmental works under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme have been pending in the district. Collector sought information from concerned CEOs and assistant engineers regarding the current position. Assistant engineer, Barwah Janpad, Rajesh Thakur was instructed to complete the long-pending tasks within 15 days.

During the meeting, the collector emphasised on starting economic activities under the “Amrit Sarovar Scheme” and directed Janpad CEOs to think out of box apart from fish rearing and cited an example of “Makhana cultivation” prevalent in Bihar.

Collector also sought information regarding incomplete houses under PMAY. A total of 3,840 houses are incomplete across the district. The collector directed all Janpad CEOs to prepare a list and provide it to the tehsildars for recovery which will be done after issuing RRC.

Collector also instructed the Janpad CEOs to hold regular meetings and ensure proper monitoring at the cluster level. During the meeting, several development works such as SBM, NRLM and watershed were also reviewed.

District panchayat CEO Divyank Singh, additional CEO Purushottam Patidar, besides assistant engineers, and other block project officers of various schemes were present at the meeting.