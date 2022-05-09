Khargone: Eight private wells acquired to resolve water scarcity in Segaon village

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has acquired eight wells of local farmers to cater to the drinking water needs of villagers in Segaon, said Segaon janpad CEO. A number of villagers have been facing acute water shortage for the past few days.

Panchayat inspector Rameshchandra Yadav said that earlier water was supplied from a tube well and a well. But the two sources of water dried up leading to acute water scarcity in these households which were dependent on them.

After the gram panchayat informed janpad panchayat in writing about the issue, the SDM issued orders to acquire the well. And thereafter the process of acquisition of the well was done.

Wells of Kailash Gupta, Bhagirath Mandloi, Dayaram Dhangar, Kailash Dhangar, Mukesh Patel, Sukhdev Dhangar, Dheeraj Mishra and Shriram Chhotelal Yadav were acquired on Monday to supply water to villagers.

Water from the wells of Dayaram and Kailash Dhangar will be drawn and through a pipeline will be released into the well of the panchayat. Pipeline will be laid by the PHE department.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:42 PM IST