Khargone: Dead person receives ‘Covid booster pending’ message

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre case, a dead person who had died recently had received a “Covid booster pending message”. The message was darkly ironic and painful for his grieving family members.

Amid the rising corona cases across the district, local administration is trying to shore up its booster vaccine programme. A woman (resident of Mangrul area) who died around three months ago has received a message related to Covid-19 booster shot. In this regard, CMHO DS Chouhan has sought a relevant reply from district immunisation officer Dr Sanjay Bhatt.

On the other hand, Bhatt claimed that usually, such incidents occur due to technical reasons and glitches. The system would be improved and the matter investigated.

Collector urges social bodies to quicken vaccination drive

District Collector Kumar Purushottam on Monday held a meeting with social organisations, NGOs and social workers of the district. During which, he urged them to run sapling plantation drives during monsoon season under Ankur Scheme. In which participants will have to upload a picture of their planting the sapling.

He also said that Covid positivity rate has been recorded at over 10 per cent, therefore he urged the organisations to shore up the vaccination drive and appealed to people to take their vaccination doses without delay, and before cases multiply. Vaccination officer Dr Sanjay Bhatt said that 50 vaccination doses were administered during the meeting.