Khargone: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours in riot-hit area

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Curfew was relaxed twice on Friday for two hours at a time in riot-hit Khargone town to allow people to buy essential commodities, a senior official said.

The curfew, imposed on Sunday evening after riots broke out in the city during Ram Navami celebrations, was relaxed for all from 10 am to 12 pm, Khargone district collector Anugraha P said.

However, people were not allowed to use vehicles during the period and could make purchases from nearby shops, she said.

The collector said only milk, vegetable, provision and medical stores were permitted to remain open for two hours for local residents to make purchases.

Anugraha told that with the help of the general public, the situation in the city has started returning to normal.

"After the relaxation of curfew, citizens came out of their homes to buy essential items. Shops opened in the markets under the supervision of the administration and the police," Anugraha said.

District in-charge SP Rohit Kashwani said the law and order situation in the city was under control. Depending upon the situation further relaxation will be granted in the curfew, he said. So far, 41 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and 144 people have been taken into custody, Kashwani said.

Stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession had triggered arson. Superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary had sustained bullet injury during the violence. Since he is recuperating, Kashwani was appointed the acting SP.

Tight vigil at every nook and corner

A tight vigil is being maintained on activities of the people stepping out to buy daily need items. Earlier, only women were allowed to buy essential items, however, relaxation was extended to men also after studying the situation.

The police have said that the alleged role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Sunday's riot would be investigated.

"Alleged involvement of the PFI and funding of the communal violence will be investigated,î acting SP Rohit Kashwani on Friday.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:08 PM IST