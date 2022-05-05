Khargone: Curfew lifted in district, all curbs withdrawn

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The administration in Khargone lifted the curfew with immediate effect on Wednesday evening, 24 days after it was imposed following violence during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, an official said.

The prohibitory orders and all other restrictions were also removed, said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhoke.

"The administration on Wednesday convened a peace committee meeting, which was attended by representatives of all the communities. It was decided with the consent of all that the prohibitory orders issued on April 10 should be withdrawn immediately," SDM Dhoke said after the meeting.

"The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) have ended from today itself. All the restrictions and curfew have been withdrawn. The situation that prevailed before April 10 has been restored," he said.

Earlier in the day, the administration had announced a relaxation of curfew for 11 hours - from 6 am to 5 pm.

