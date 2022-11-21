Khargone: Cops seize vehicle packed with cattle, driver held

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle illegally transporting cattle was confiscated by Bistan police on November 19. According to information, about 37 cattle including three dead were found packed in the Eicher mini truck. The vehicle was intercepted at Awali Fata on Umarkhali Road, which was heading towards Maharashtra from Khargone taking the animals for slaughter.

Sadiq, the 34-year-old driver, son of Ajgar Khan, a resident of Pipri Mohalla in Barwani was arrested by the police even though he tried to flee. Neither animal transport nor medical certificates were found in the vehicle.

A case has been registered under Sections 4, 6, and 9 under the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam-2004. The investigation was completed under the guidance of the Bistan station in charge Ramesh Tiwari. Sub-inspector Pappu Maurya, Sauni Santosh Chowdhary, constable Ashok Patidar, and others also did commendable work.