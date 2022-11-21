e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhargone: Cops seize vehicle packed with cattle, driver held

Khargone: Cops seize vehicle packed with cattle, driver held

Sadiq, the 34-year-old driver, son of Ajgar Khan, a resident of Pipri Mohalla in Barwani was arrested by the police even though he tried to flee.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle illegally transporting cattle was confiscated by Bistan police on November 19. According to information, about 37 cattle including three dead were found packed in the Eicher mini truck. The vehicle was intercepted at Awali Fata on Umarkhali Road, which was heading towards Maharashtra from Khargone taking the animals for slaughter. 

Sadiq, the 34-year-old driver, son of Ajgar Khan, a resident of Pipri Mohalla in Barwani was arrested by the police even though he tried to flee.  Neither animal transport nor medical certificates were found in the vehicle.  

A case has been registered under Sections 4, 6, and 9 under the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam-2004. The investigation was completed under the guidance of the Bistan station in charge Ramesh Tiwari. Sub-inspector Pappu Maurya, Sauni Santosh Chowdhary, constable Ashok Patidar, and others also did commendable work.

Read Also
Khargone: Three FIRs registered in substandard biodiesel case
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Sehore: Gambling den raided, BJP leader among other accused held

Sehore: Gambling den raided, BJP leader among other accused held

Shivpuri: Medical College staff to observe Black Day

Shivpuri: Medical College staff to observe Black Day

Sendhwa: Four including former sarpanch held for mistaken identity murder

Sendhwa: Four including former sarpanch held for mistaken identity murder

Dhar: District-level badminton championship ends

Dhar: District-level badminton championship ends

Indore: Parents of rapists should also be punished, says BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Indore: Parents of rapists should also be punished, says BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya