Khargone: Committee formed to review fire safety measures in hospitals

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In the backdrop of a major fire at New Life Multispecialty Hospital in Jabalpur which has claimed 8 lives so far, the district administration has constituted a committee to review fire safety measures at various government and private hospitals of the city.

District collector Kumar Purushottam on August 27 chaired a meeting with the management of all governmental and private hospitals and directed CMO Priyanka Patel to constitute a committee and submit a report. He directed the implementation of fire safety norms across all governmental and private hospitals and dispensaries across the district as per guidelines laid down by the government. Complying with orders, a committee has been constituted, in which SDM of the concerned section, CMO of urban bodies and BMO of the Janpadpanchayats have been appointed.

On Wednesday, a team including chief municipal officer Priyanka Patel, tehsildar Maurya and development block medical officer Piyush Patidar undertook an inspection of various hospitals in the city. The CMO told that the committee laid stress on having proper fire escape routes and measures in place in hospitals so that patients inside these hospitals can be evacuated properly during a fire. Certificates of electrical safety, Pollution Board certificate for safe disposal of Bio Waste, the certificate for working of lift, food safety documents, PCPNDT certificate for blood bank and sonography will be thoroughly evaluated.