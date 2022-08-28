Khargone: Collectors orders checking fire safety measures in all hospitals

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Against the backdrop of the Jabalpur fire tragedy which claimed eight lives and left five persons severely injured, district collector Kumar Purushottam on Sunday chaired a meeting with the management of all governmental and private hospitals.

Collector Kumar ordered for implementation of fire safety norms across all governmental and private hospitals and dispensaries across the district as per guidelines laid down by the government.

Kumar also said that necessary documents related to the construction of the hospital building should be completed within the stipulated period of time. No hospital/nursing/ dispensary shall be operated without obtaining valid permission, he ordered.

Along with that, it is mandatory to obtain a fire safety certificate and NOC (non objection certificate) from the fire prevention wing and certificate of biomedical management from the Medical Board.

At the meeting, it was decided that a committee led by SDM, which will include a doctor, will be constituted to look into the matter. Concerned officials were instructed to conduct a round of inspection of all governmental and private hospitals to check the fire safety norms.

During this meeting, CMHO DS Chauhan, civil surgeon Amar Singh Chauhan, DPM Manish Bhadrawale and BMOs of all CSCs besides other private hospital officials were present.