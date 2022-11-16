Khargone: Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrated by Jaagrt Adiwasi Sangathan

Tribal Leader Birsa Munda |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Jaagrt Adiwasi Sangathan of Bhagwanpura has celebrated the birth anniversary of social activist Birsa Munda by taking out a procession from the Government School to the tehsil office. After the procession, a public meeting was also conducted at the office.

All the members of the organisation swear to fight against discrimination and exploitation of tribal people on the basis of rights of education, health, freedom and justice. They also expressed anger over the fact that even after 75 years of Independence, there is no reach to education and medical facilities in about 89 per cent of tribal blocks. Along with this, tribal people also lack employment. In this order, they demanded the government should provide justice to them.