Khargone: Binjalwara lift irrigation project contractor to be blacklisted

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Vice-chairman of Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) IPC Kesari inspected two lift irrigation projects under construction in Khargone district on Thursday.

At the beginning of the inspection, Kesari reached the pump house being built under the Balkwara lift irrigation project in Jamla village on Kasrawad Road. He took information from the officials present there about the period for completion of the construction work of the pump house and the construction work done so far.

Instructions were given to speed up the pace and complete it within the time limit if the work is pending. The work has been going on for four years.

After this, Kesari inspected the pump house being built near Hirapura under Binjalwada lift irrigation project.

Vice-chairman expressed displeasure after seeing the progress of the work. He directed to blacklist the company GVPR Hyderabad for non-completion of pump within the time.

During this, district collector Anugrah P, superintendent engineer SK Rout, member of Narmada Valley project engineer Suklikar, executive engineer Paraste and other technical officers associated with the projects were present.

Make list of issues related to road and power projects and land acquisition

In the review, the superintending engineer MS Ajnare was directed to prepare a list of issues related to road and power projects and land acquisition. Apart from this, he was asked to be present in every time-limit meeting taken at the collectorís level.

Taking information about the reasons for the delay in the work of Binjalwara project, he asked why the work had stopped here while it was going on in Chhipaner, Badnawar and Pipri. The representative of the company said that due to standing crops, the work was stopped. On this, Kesari directed to blacklist the company and hold a meeting in Bhopal.

These two are important projects for the district

The Binjalwara and Balakwara lift irrigation projects are of great importance to the district. In all, 129 villages will be benefited by the Binjalwara project. With this, 50,000 hectares of land will also be irrigated to and benefit 38,587 farmers. Its cost is Rs 692.52 crore.

The work of this project started in 2018. It was to be completed in 2021 but additional time has been given to complete it till 2023. Similarly, 9,000 hectare land of 3,700 farmers of Khargone will be irrigated by Balkwara project. In all, 40 villages will be benefited by this project. The total cost of this project is Rs 97.36 crores. The project was to be completed in 51 months.

ALSO READ Bhopal: HomeTown found guilty of unfair trade practice under Sales of Goods Act

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:41 PM IST