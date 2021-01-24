KHARGONE: After they got opportunity to study, daughters born in villages reach Canada, Kota

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): At the time when country is celebrating National Girl Child Day 2021 on Sunday and Madhya Pradesh government launched Mahila Samman Abhiyan to safeguard the honour of women and girls, Free Press bring you some examples of women who overcame all the odds and set an example before society.

Example 1

Meet Lakshmi who overcame blindness: Lakshmi who is visually impaired since birth is working as a computer helper in Indian Railways in Kota. Lakshmi was born in November 1991 at Pipaljhopa village under Bhanwanpura tehsil of Khargone district.

Being a visually impaired since birth, one could not imagine the future of a girl. But her mother Manjula Chouhan’s efforts paid off. After a seven-year search to get her daughter admitted into the school, they came to know about Indore-based Mahesh Blind Welfare Association, an institution meant for visually impaired children. At the age of eight, she got admission in the school.

Lakshmi completed her schooling from class five to eight at Vijay Nagar situated Government Middle School and from class nine to 12 from Ahilya Ashram in Indore. Later, she completed her BA and MA from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya, Indore. She did not stop there and joined computer typing. Now, Lakshmi works as a computer helper in Indian Railways and posted in Kota.

Example 2

Shivani lost her father at 3: Shivani Chouhan, a girl from Jhirniya village of Khargone district realised her dream and now she is working with Walmart company in Canada. Shivani lost her father when she was 3. But her mother Daya Chouhan, an Aanganwadi worker from Jhirniya village, paid full attention to education of girls.

Daya provided his daughters with all the opportunities for education. Her elder daughter Shivani, after completing BBA, cleared examination to study abroad. After obtaining diploma in business administration from Canada, she is working with Walmart company, earning a handsome salary. Daya’s younger daughter, after doing BBA, is grooming her future.

Example 3

Rampyari too overcame all odds: Similarly, Rampyari Solanki, an Aanganwadi worker of Jamanya Pani, left no stone unturned to provide good education to her daughters. She overcame all odds in life. At present, her elder daughter Seema Solanki is a nurse in Jabalpur while her younger daughter Sheela Solanki works as a sub engineer in a government department.