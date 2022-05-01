Khargone: Administration makes transport arrangements for students appearing for CBSE and ICSC exams

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As CBSE and ICSC board examinations are going to start on Monday at 4 examination centres in Khargone, the administration has made transport arrangements for students appearing in the examinations.

KK Dongre, project coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan has been made the nodal officer for these examinations. He said that on Monday, CBSE examinations will be held at three examination centres and ICSC examinations at one examination centre from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The administration will deploy 14 buses for transportation of the students appearing for the examination from their residences to the centres.

As many as 220 students will appear in CBSE 12th Hindi question paper and 17 students will appear in the ICSC class 10th mathematics question paper.

Dongre added that as per the instructions issued by CBSE, only the admit card or exam ticket of the student should be considered as a pass. Apart from this, passes have been issued to the staff engaged in conducting these examinations.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:16 PM IST