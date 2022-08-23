Khargone: 35 litres country liquor, 1,500-kg mahua lahan seized, two arrested

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A special team of excise officers has arrested two accused and have seized 35 litres of hand-baked liquor and 1,500-kilogram mahua lahan worth Rs 78,500.

As per further details, in the special campaign being run against the manufacture, collection, transport, sale and distillation of illegal wines in Khargone district, acting on the order of district collector Kumar Purushottam, a special excise team under the guidance of assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari has registered four cases under relevant sections of MP Excise Act 1915 and has arrested two accused from Gandhawar, Pipri villages.

The seized mahua lahan was duly destroyed after taking samples from different places. The market value of liquor, mahua lahan and the material used for making liquor is about Rs 78,500. In the above action, excise head constable Mohabbat Singh Pawar, constables Mahesh Jaiswal, Rita Singoria, Raju Dudve and JagdishPatidar played a commendable role.