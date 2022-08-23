e-Paper Get App

Khargone: 35 litres country liquor, 1,500-kg mahua lahan seized, two arrested

The seized mahua lahan was duly destroyed after taking samples from different places.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A special team of excise officers has arrested two accused and have seized 35 litres of hand-baked liquor and 1,500-kilogram mahua lahan worth Rs 78,500.

As per further details, in the special campaign being run against the manufacture, collection, transport, sale and distillation of illegal wines in Khargone district, acting on the order of district collector Kumar Purushottam, a special excise team under the guidance of assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari has registered four cases under relevant sections of MP Excise Act 1915 and has arrested two accused from Gandhawar, Pipri villages.

The seized mahua lahan was duly destroyed after taking samples from different places. The market value of liquor, mahua lahan and the material used for making liquor is about Rs 78,500. In the above action, excise head constable Mohabbat Singh Pawar, constables Mahesh Jaiswal, Rita Singoria, Raju Dudve and JagdishPatidar played a commendable role.

Read Also
Khargone: Ensure systematic distribution of medicines in a week, says Collector to officials
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhargone: 35 litres country liquor, 1,500-kg mahua lahan seized, two arrested

RECENT STORIES

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Excise Policy case: Has ED registered money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish...

Delhi Excise Policy case: Has ED registered money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish...

Temple premises, garbhgriha washed, purified with gangajal after Muslim minister visits with CM...

Temple premises, garbhgriha washed, purified with gangajal after Muslim minister visits with CM...

Mumbai: ED records statement of witness in Patra Chawl case

Mumbai: ED records statement of witness in Patra Chawl case

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray chairs MVA meeting at Vidhan Bhawan

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray chairs MVA meeting at Vidhan Bhawan