Khargone: 300 litres of PDS kerosene seized, 1 arrested

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police have seized more than 300 litres of public distribution system (PDS) kerosene, meant for distribution to consumers through the Public Distribution System (PDS) near Umarkhali road culvert here on Monday.

According to reports, a team led by superintendent of police Neeraj Choudhary had conducted a vehicle check after receiving a tip-off. After an hour, a pick-up van - Maruti Omni laden with the kerosene barrels was stopped and seized during patrolling and the vehicle the driver has been arrested in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Sadab Chamanshah. Police seized 7 barrels of kerosene worth Rs 18,000. SDOP Rohit SHO BL Mandloi, Ashish Chauhan, Pawan Patidar, Atmaram Asaware and other police station staff also played a major role in the action.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:49 PM IST