Khargone: 229 marriages solemnised under Kanya Vivah Yojana

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 229 marriages were solemnised under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana in three different janpads of a district on Monday. It included Galtar in Bhagwanpura, Mehraj in Langogaon, and Jaulad in Maheshwar.

The marriages were organised according to Hindu rituals. Brides were given checks of Rs 11 K and an additional 38 K to buy household items.

As per sources, MP Gajendra Patel blessed and gifted an oven to 61 newlyweds at Galtar. In Jalud, MLA Kedar Davar and MLA Dr Vijaylakshi Sadho presented a money envelope and a water can respectively to 126 couples.

Gulab Patidar, SDM Divya Patel, former MLA, Galtar Dhulsingh Davar and other public representatives including the district CEO and SDM of the respective districts were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:49 PM IST